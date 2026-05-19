Cleanup underway after diesel leaks into Honolulu harbour

The US Coast Guard and other Hawaiian authorities responded to an oil spill at Ala Wai harbour in Honolulu on May 18.

At 03:00 that day, pollution responders from Pacific Environmental Corporation arrived to recover red dye diesel from the water.

The response team deployed 23 bags of sorbent pads and sweep to contain the spill, although the total volume and source of the discharge remained unknown and under investigation. According to the response authorities, there were no reports of injuries or impacts on wildlife.