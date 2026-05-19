Cleanup underway after diesel leaks into Honolulu harbour

The US Coast Guard and other Hawaiian authorities responded to an oil spill at Ala Wai harbour in Honolulu on May 18.
At 03:00 that day, pollution responders from Pacific Environmental Corporation arrived to recover red dye diesel from the water.
The response team deployed 23 bags of sorbent pads and sweep to contain the spill, although the total volume and source of the discharge remained unknown and under investigation. According to the response authorities, there were no reports of injuries or impacts on wildlife.
The incident response began after US Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a telephone report at 20:39 on May 17 regarding a diesel fuel spill near the docks on the north side of the harbour.
Following a site assessment, the coast guard federalised the cleanup response, which also involved the Hawaii Department of Health Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response Office and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation.
To assist with mitigation, the response team scheduled a containment boom to remain in place from 16:30 on May 18 until 07:30 on May 21. During this period, members of the public were requested to maintain a safe distance, while all vessels within the containment area were required to remain stationary.