Canadian Coast Guard to start oil removal from historic shipwreck in British Columbia's Grenville Channel

The Canadian Coast Guard is working closely with Gitga’at and Gitxaala First Nations and will be on scene to manage the response.

Operating as US Army transport ship, the 1919-built Zalinski struck a rock near Pitt Island while ferrying army supplies and heavy fuel oil from Seattle, Washington, to Whittier, Alaska, in 1946. Over the years, the Canadian Coast Guard has monitored the vessel and in 2013, it removed all of the bulk oil that was accessible at that time.