Iran war chokes aid corridors, obstructing global relief efforts

Humanitarian air, sea and land routes are being constricted by disruption from the war in the Middle East, delaying "life-saving" shipments to some of the world's worst crises, 10 aid officials have told Reuters.

The US–Israeli war on Iran entered its seventh day on Friday, convulsing global markets and disrupting supply chains with airspace closures and the halt of shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Aid to Gaza and Sudan is grinding to a halt and costs are soaring for help to the hundreds of millions suffering hunger crises around the world.

"People in dire need of assistance will have to wait longer for food," said Jean-Martin Bauer, Director of Food Security at the World Food Programme.

Already, tents, tarpaulins and lamps destined for Gaza and the West Bank have become stuck in the supply chain, the controversial International Organisation for Migration said.