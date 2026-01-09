VIDEO | Sydney marina fire destroys three boats before being successfully extinguished

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters worked to battle a blaze in the early hours of Friday morning which destroyed three boats at a Spit Bridge Marina in Mosman, on Sydney's north shore.

More than 40 firefighters were called to the scene at 03:21 local time alongside a Port Authority of NSW firefighting vessel, Girawaa.

Port Authority deployed four vessels to the site. Girawaa is Port Authority’s flagship multi-purpose response vessel, and can pump up to 16,000 litres of sea water per minute over a distance of up to 90 metres.