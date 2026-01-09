Firefighting

VIDEO | Sydney marina fire destroys three boats before being successfully extinguished

Girawaa works to extinguish Sydney marina fire, January 2026
Girawaa works to extinguish Sydney marina fire, January 2026Fire and Rescue NSW
Published on

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters worked to battle a blaze in the early hours of Friday morning which destroyed three boats at a Spit Bridge Marina in Mosman, on Sydney's north shore.

More than 40 firefighters were called to the scene at 03:21 local time alongside a Port Authority of NSW firefighting vessel, Girawaa.

Port Authority deployed four vessels to the site. Girawaa is Port Authority’s flagship multi-purpose response vessel, and can pump up to 16,000 litres of sea water per minute over a distance of up to 90 metres.  

It took approximately 2.5 hours to extinguish the fire.

Three large yachts were destroyed by fire and sunk, with a fourth sustaining significant damage.

FRNSW, liaising with the Australian Environment Protection Authority, deployed two layers of absorbent and containment booms to contain debris and material, including oil and fuel.

Girawaa works to extinguish Sydney marina fire, January 2026
Girawaa works to extinguish Sydney marina fire, January 2026Fire and Rescue NSW

“Our pollution response vessels, which were also on scene this morning, will continue to patrol the area and ensure potential marine pollution including debris, oil and fuel from the incident is contained and recovered,” said Port Authority of NSW COO John Finch.

“At this stage all pollution from the incident has been contained and the secondary containment boom was deployed as a precaution only.”  

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Pollution response vessels continue to patrol the area and ensure potential marine pollution including debris, oil and fuel from the incident is contained and recovered
Fire and Rescue NSW
Australia
Oceania
Port Authority of New South Wales
Girawaa

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com