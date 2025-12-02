VESSEL REVIEW | UK builder delivers compact fire/rescue craft for harbour waters

UK boatbuilder Aluminium Marine Consultants (AMC) recently delivered a new emergency response craft to an operator in the UAE.

Designed by UK-based Walker Marine Design (WMD), the aluminium monohull vessel will take on roles including firefighting, search and rescue, humanitarian and disaster relief, and casualty evacuation.

“The vessel has been designed with daily use in mind, capable of speeds of 30 knots, which enables it to switch to emergency action at a moment’s notice,” AMC told Baird Maritime. “The firefighting equipment aboard allows the crew to fight fires at a range of 50 metres (160 feet), making it ideal for marinas and harbours.”

The vessel has been engineered to support marine, harbour, and fire services in risk mitigation. AMC said its versatile design allows daily operational use by local marine and harbour authorities, with emergency response capabilities activated as needed.

“The vessel's shared usage model reduces costs for local operators and emergency services, eliminating the need for extensive specialised training and ongoing competency maintenance. Its intuitive controls and low training burden make it ideal for mixed-skill crews or shared-agency use.”