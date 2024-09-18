VESSEL REVIEW | Prince Jacques – New response boat for Monaco Fire Brigade

The new firefighting boat was constructed and delivered in fulfilment of an international tender issued in 2021. It has an LOA of 13.2 metres (43.3 feet), a beam of 4.55 metres (14.9 feet), a draught of only 0.7 metre (2.3 feet), and a displacement of approximately 14 tonnes.

The vessel was designed to ensure quick effective response to a broad range of maritime emergencies. The crew can control the bow-mounted foam and water monitor from an enclosed wheelhouse that also has space for accommodating rescued survivors. Eight seats are installed in the wheelhouse.