VESSEL REVIEW | Maryland firefighting agency to deploy new response boat in Chesapeake Bay
Louisiana-based Metal Shark Boats has handed over the first of two response boats ordered by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department (AACoFD) based out of Annapolis, Maryland.
The vessel will be operated across Chesapeake Bay and will be tasked with protecting over 500 miles (800 kilometres) of shoreline. It will also support neighbouring jurisdictions, since the Anne Arundel County Fire Department also provides mutual aid services with Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Calvert County, City of Annapolis, Prince Georges County, Queens Anne County on the Eastern Shore, and the United States Naval Academy.
Designed by Metal Shark’s in-house engineering team and built at the company’s Franklin, Louisiana shipyard, the new monohull fireboat measures 50 by 16 feet (15 by 4.9 metres) and features a spacious, climate-controlled pilothouse delivering significantly enhanced visibility. Metal Shark’s signature “pillarless glass” with reverse-raked windshield reduces blind spots compared to conventional pilothouse fireboats with smaller, framed windows.
Improved efficiency and durability in a 50-foot hull
The boat features a proven Metal Shark hull design that has been engineered and built to precise tolerances. To achieve its superior hull life rating, the vessel’s hull, deck, and superstructure are composed entirely of heavy, welded plates of aluminium.
The running surface has been designed for maximum efficiency and performance. Metal Shark said that this efficiency, combined with the vessel’s durable construction, results in the lowest possible operational costs while at the same time assuring maximum operability.
A modern, crew-friendly layout allows firefighters to perform their work more safely and efficiently. Crews benefit from wide-open work spaces that facilitate safe and surefooted movement from bow to stern.
Wide, non-skid walkways feature low-level LED lighting for night missions, and careful consideration has been given to the placement of all rails and grab handles. Heavy emphasis has also been placed on accessibility and ease of use.
A unique window arrangement, with a second tier of side windows below the beltline, provides improved downward-angle visibility, which is crucial while manoeuvring alongside smaller vessels or during man overboard retrieval. An overhead skylight array provides an unobstructed upward view when operating alongside ships or elevated structures, or during helicopter hoisting operations. The result is mission-enhancing visibility throughout the complete range of firefighting and rescue scenarios.
Power is provided by twin inboard diesel engines driving waterjets to deliver a top speed of over 45 knots. At a more economical cruising speed of 30 knots, the boat can sail up to 250 nautical miles.
Capable of 360-degree firefighting coverage
Designed for maximum firefighting capability and water pumping volume, the new vessel delivers a flow rate in excess of 8,500 gallons (32,000 litres) per minute, with twin self-priming fire pumps driven via PTO from the main engines. Each pump draws from its own dedicated in-hull sea chest, feeding a central manifold with crossover capability, which in turn supplies the entire system.
From the fire control station at the port helm, flow is directed as desired via electronically-actuated slow-close valves with manual backup. The vessel is also equipped with a remote-operated electric rooftop monitor, two aft-mounted monitors, two aft dual handline outlets, and two hydrant outlets. Dual 55-gallon (210-litre) reservoirs carry aqueous film-forming foam.
The new fireboat is slated to replace the AACoFD’s current vessel at Station number 19 and will respond out of Sandy Point State Park. The earlier boat will move down to Shady Side until the second Metal Shark fireboat is delivered, which is scheduled for this coming autumn.
The names of the new fireboats will be announced before the end of the year.