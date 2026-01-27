VESSEL REVIEW | M-19 – Fast coastal response boat for Florida's Destin Fire Control District
Mobile, Alabama-based boatbuilder Silver Ships has delivered a new 52-foot (16-metre) coastal fireboat to the Destin Fire Control District (DFCD), which boasts the largest fleet of firefighting vessels in Florida.
Named M-19, the welded aluminium, deep V hull vessel is fitted with four 425hp (317kW) Yamaha outboard engines that can deliver a top speed of 45 knots and two Darley firefighting pumps capable of discharging a combined 3,000 gallons (11,000 litres) per minute.
The pumps are connected to two forward and two aft monitors that give the boat 360-degree firefighting coverage. This allows firefighting operations to be carried out without the boat having to be oriented towards a specific heading. One monitor is remotely controlled, thus reducing crew exposure when responding to hazardous incidents.
Full firefighting, rescue, and patient treatment capabilities
M-19 has been designed to also operate as an ambulance boat and respond to structure fires on or near the water. She features an enclosed, climate-controlled cabin with space for patient care, including monitors for vitals and IV equipment for dealing with severe health emergencies such as cardiac episodes.
The aft deck can be used to accommodate rescued survivors, particularly those not requiring immediate medical attention, or additional emergency response equipment such as dive gear.
The deck is laid out to permit passage between the bow and the stern on either side of the wheelhouse. The stern has a platform to facilitate easy access to and from the water without the need for ladders, making it suitable for dive operations and search and rescue (SAR).
Durable construction coupled with comprehensive electronics suite
The wheelhouse itself has upward-facing windows to provide the coxswain with enhanced situational awareness, particularly when operating the boat near larger vessels or tall onshore structures. Reverse-angled windscreens help reduce both glare and reliance on wipers during periods of inclement weather.
The vessel also includes shock-mitigating decking and seating, a Teledyne FLIR thermal camera for SAR under low-visibility conditions, and a Simrad radar.
The hull, which features a heavy duty breaching plate and high-capacity deck drains, has been designed to satisfy American Bureau of Shipping class rules for high-speed craft.
M-19 will also be used to provide medical assistance for the local commercial fishing boat fleet and support for the US military. As Destin is also home to three military bases, the DFCD boat is considered a federal asset, according to District Deputy Chief Mike Landis.
The boat’s design paired with the enclosed cabin and outboard motors will ensure the DFCD will be able to handle rough seas, particularly the East Pass, which is considered nearly impassable with a smaller or differently designed vessel.
M-19 was acquired for a cost of US$1.5 million, with nearly half of the amount covered by federal grant funding.