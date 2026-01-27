VESSEL REVIEW | M-19 – Fast coastal response boat for Florida's Destin Fire Control District

Mobile, Alabama-based boatbuilder Silver Ships has delivered a new 52-foot (16-metre) coastal fireboat to the Destin Fire Control District (DFCD), which boasts the largest fleet of firefighting vessels in Florida.

Named M-19, the welded aluminium, deep V hull vessel is fitted with four 425hp (317kW) Yamaha outboard engines that can deliver a top speed of 45 knots and two Darley firefighting pumps capable of discharging a combined 3,000 gallons (11,000 litres) per minute.

The pumps are connected to two forward and two aft monitors that give the boat 360-degree firefighting coverage. This allows firefighting operations to be carried out without the boat having to be oriented towards a specific heading. One monitor is remotely controlled, thus reducing crew exposure when responding to hazardous incidents.