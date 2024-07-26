VESSEL REVIEW | Fire and rescue boat to operate in California’s San Joaquin County

The Woodbridge Fire District of San Joaquin County, California, has taken delivery of a new 36-foot (11-metre) response boat built by Lind Marine's Moose Boats division in Vallejo. The custom vessel will be operated primarily in the San Joaquin River Delta, which covers approximately 500 miles (800 kilometres).

The new boat will respond to calls for service within the San Joaquin Delta and its sloughs, marinas and islands, providing firefighting and medical evacuation assistance. The boat will be berthed at Tower Park Marina in Terminous and will support the US Coast Guard, San Joaquin County Sheriffs, and its surrounding mutual aid partners.