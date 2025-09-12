NTSB issues safety alert for land-based firefighters responding to vessel fires

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recently issued a safety alert​ urging greater awareness and training for land-based firefighters who may be called to fight fires aboard vessels in local ports.

The safety alert follows several NTSB investigations into deaths and injuries to firefighters.

The NTSB found land-based firefighters often lack the necessary training and familiarity with vessel layouts and fire protection systems to effectively fight in-port vessel fires. They also may be unaware of how to use the structural fire protection built into most commercial vessels.