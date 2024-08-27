New firefighting boat to serve Monroe Township, Michigan
Annapolis, Maryland-based Ocean Craft Marine recently handed over a new rigid inflatable boat (RIB) to the Monroe Township Fire Department (MTFD) in southern Michigan.
The 31-foot (9.5-metre) RIB will be used for firefighting and search and rescue (SAR) primarily by the MTFD, though it may also assist neighbouring agencies during emergency response operations. The boat will be used primarily on Lake Erie and is capable of operating even under extreme sea conditions.
Captain Dave Nadeau of the MTFD said the new RIB restores the agency's capabilities to conduct water rescues and firefighting missions on Lake Erie, as it had been without a boat capable of responding to incidents on the lake since the middle of 2021.
The MTFD's new fire/SAR boat is fitted with a Darley portable pump and a Fine-Pro fixed monitor for supporting land- or water-based firefighting missions. Space is also available for the installation of rescue baskets and medical equipment.
Power for the RIB is provided by two Mercury outboard engines.