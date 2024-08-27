New firefighting boat to serve Monroe Township, Michigan

The 31-foot (9.5-metre) RIB will be used for firefighting and search and rescue (SAR) primarily by the MTFD, though it may also assist neighbouring agencies during emergency response operations. The boat will be used primarily on Lake Erie and is capable of operating even under extreme sea conditions.

Captain Dave Nadeau of the MTFD said the new RIB restores the agency's capabilities to conduct water rescues and firefighting missions on Lake Erie, as it had been without a boat capable of responding to incidents on the lake since the middle of 2021.