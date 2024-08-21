German waterway authority's newest emergency response vessel launched in Lithuania

Named after an island in the Lower Saxony Wadden Sea National Park, Mellum is the second in a series of three MPVs that Western Baltija is building for the WSV. The vessel will be towed across the Baltic Sea to Germany, where it will undergo final outfitting at local shipbuilder Abeking and Rasmussen.

Once in service, the MPV will be used for a range of duties including buoy laying, firefighting, emergency towing, and oil spill response. Accommodation will be available for 16 crewmembers and up to 34 additional personnel.