Finnish firm to build 11 response boats for German fire departments

Finnish boatbuilder Marine Alutech has been selected for the construction of 11 new firefighting vessels for operation in the states of Nordrhein-Westfalen and Rheinland-Pfalz and the city of Frankfurt/Main in Germany.

The contract for the new vessels has a value of more than €100 million (US$110 million).

Marine Alutech said the new boats will combine the most modern technologies for firefighting, technical assistance and hazard prevention on the water, thereby allowing them to protect local populations, infrastructure and the environment.