Chinese national firefighting agency orders new response boat

The vessel will be used primarily for command and control functions in support of large-scale firefighting and search and rescue (SAR) operations.

Upon completion, the vessel will have a steel-aluminium superstructure, an LOA of 60 metres, a beam of 13 metres, a design draught of four metres, a depth of six metres, and a displacement of 1,400 tonnes. Two main engines driving fixed-pitch propellers housed in azimuthing thrusters will deliver a speed of 18 knots.