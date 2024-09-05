Chinese national firefighting agency orders new response boat
The National Fire and Rescue Administration of China (NFRA) has placed an order for a new emergency response vessel to be built by Jianglong Shipbuilding. The vessel will be operated by the NFRA's Shenzhen branch in Guangong province.
The vessel will be used primarily for command and control functions in support of large-scale firefighting and search and rescue (SAR) operations.
Upon completion, the vessel will have a steel-aluminium superstructure, an LOA of 60 metres, a beam of 13 metres, a design draught of four metres, a depth of six metres, and a displacement of 1,400 tonnes. Two main engines driving fixed-pitch propellers housed in azimuthing thrusters will deliver a speed of 18 knots.
Key features will include a dynamic positioning system, seven water monitors, and an electro-hydraulic knuckle boom crane for loading supplies and SAR equipment.
Onboard space is also available for two high-speed workboats that can also be used for SAR and firefighting, especially in areas where the larger response vessel cannot access.