AWARDS 2025 | Best Fifi Boat – Sea Osprey I & II – Dundee Marine and Industrial Services

These two new high-speed firefighting and rescue boats were built locally by Dundee Marine and Industrial Services for operation around Singapore’s Changi Airport by its Airport Emergency Service (AES) division.

Their rapid response capability and advanced technology were not found on the AES’s previous fleet, with each able to achieve a top speed of 40 knots while retaining excellent beaching capability.

They are equipped with powerful firefighting monitors capable of an 80-metre throw and a discharge rate of 300 cubic metres per hour. These compact, highly capable vessels significantly enhance Changi Airport’s emergency response in coastal waters.