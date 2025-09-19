AWARDS 2024 | Best Fire Pump Supplier – Fire Fighting Systems

Fire Fighting Systems (FFS) specialises in firefighting equipment and currently proves its worth by controlling 60 to 70 per cent of the global maritime market.

Having delivered more than 6,000 ship sets to a very wide range of ships and workboats around the world, there are few places where high quality FFS equipment cannot be seen.

Tugs, OSVs, fireboats, rescue and salvage craft, bunker vessels, tankers and many other types rely on FFS for all manner of fire protection.