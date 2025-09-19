AWARDS 2024 | Best Fire Pump Supplier – Fire Fighting Systems
Fire Fighting Systems (FFS) specialises in firefighting equipment and currently proves its worth by controlling 60 to 70 per cent of the global maritime market.
Having delivered more than 6,000 ship sets to a very wide range of ships and workboats around the world, there are few places where high quality FFS equipment cannot be seen.
Tugs, OSVs, fireboats, rescue and salvage craft, bunker vessels, tankers and many other types rely on FFS for all manner of fire protection.
"[We manufacture] compact, easy to install, well proven modern units with less power requirement than other brands," FFS told Baird Maritime. "Our pump/gearbox units feature innovative solutions such as no piping on the outside of the gearbox casing, hence no external piping and sensors, cables, etc., which can be damaged if someone uses the gearbox as a ladder."
FFS units also have integrated cooling from the fire pump, which eliminates the need for external cooling from vessel.
The newest product in the FFS portfolio is a mobile pump unit that the company said has been around for years but is undergoing constant development. Specifically, a number of new features have been added to the unit over the past year.
"It offers a unique combination of high performance in relation to low weight and dimensions," said FFS. "This is a compact unit consisting of a diesel engine, fire pump, monitor, and battery pack inside a small container."
There are no external connections needed to run the unit, which can be installed directly on the deck of a vessel. FFS said that an operator can deploy the suction hose into the water, turn the key to start, and it will begin pumping 5,000 litres per minute with a throw length of more than 75 metres.
"For such a compact unit, this is unmatched in the market," FFS remarked.
FFS expects that there will be an increased retrofitting of older vessels with new, modern firefighting systems able to put out fires at sea and infrastructure/forest fires onshore.
"We will continue to look at our product range and improve the solutions we already have, making sure we can save lives, the environment and infrastructure every day," the company told Baird Maritime.
For a list of the 2024 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.