AWARDS 2024 | Best Fire Monitor Supplier – Fire Fighting Systems
Deservedly renowned as the world’s leading designer, manufacturer, supplier and servicer of maritime firefighting equipment, Norway’s Fire Fighting Systems (FFS) epitomises that country’s reputation for quality and service.
It offers a very wide range of types and sizes of fire monitors to suit every imaginable vessel. The fact that FFS controls 60-70 per cent of the world market for external firefighting systems speaks volumes to its quality.
FFS said its monitors require less inlet pressure to operate compared other brands, meaning less power is required to drive the fire pumps and therefore, fuel consumption is lower compared to others.
"In-house design and production means that we have full control over the process from start to finish," the company told Baird Maritime. "We have a track record of at least 15,000 monitors supplied during the past 25 years, with modifications made constantly to ensure top quality and [satisfaction of] customers worldwide."
FFS recently designed and developed new jet screen monitors that are shorter, lighter, and more compact.
"These monitors have primarily been developed for use in the land-based market but are also used in smaller and special vessels and dedicated fireboats where special functions, size and weight are important."
The company said the monitors can be supplied with continuously variable flow rates during operation. These also have connections for foam liquid or direct powder injection as examples of options.
FFS regards 2024 as a satisfactory year, as indicated by the distribution of more than 300 shipsets worldwide, an increase of around 30 per cent compared to its 2021 sales figures.
"Many signals from the market are positive with new regulations requiring external FiFi equipment in various markets and/or areas," FFS told Baird Maritime. "Environmentally friendly regulations are also pushing shipowners to either convert their fleets or renew, meaning more vessels are built, many of them with external FiFi systems, fortunately.
"During the 25 years we have been in business, we usually see the tug market having an inverted sine curve towards the OSV market; that is not the case now. The tug market is still high, while the OSV market is returning. This is something we have not seen before, and we are looking forward to many great years to come."
The company also said it is continually working with optimising the nozzle design of its monitors to ensure the best possible firefighting capability in the market.
"FFS has developed the largest modern fire monitor in the world, which during testing has been measured to flow 83,000 litres per minute throwing the water 250 metres plus."
For a list of the 2024 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.