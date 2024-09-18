Alabama boatbuilder opens new manufacturing facility
Theodore, Alabama-based aluminium boatbuilder Silver Ships recently expanded to a second location to maximise the efficiency of its vessel manufacturing process and to increase its warehousing capacity.
Silver Ships said that its recent manufacturing warehouse expansion is strategically located a short distance from its original 95,000-square-foot (8,800-square-metre) facility and headquarters.
The new facility will add approximately 16,500 square feet (1,530 square metres) to the company's extensive manufacturing process. It will also create an additional 18,500 square feet (1,720 square metres) of outfitting space in the original location.
The new facility will serve as Silver Ships' new metal warehouse and will also house the company's design and engineering departments. The company will soon start transporting materials to the original facility to begin the build process.
Silver Ships said that, to accomplish its manufacturing goals, new team members will be added as needed. The company will also apply just-in-time manufacturing principles to reduce unnecessary inventory.