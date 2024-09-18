Alabama boatbuilder opens new manufacturing facility

Silver Ships said that its recent manufacturing warehouse expansion is strategically located a short distance from its original 95,000-square-foot (8,800-square-metre) facility and headquarters.

The new facility will add approximately 16,500 square feet (1,530 square metres) to the company's extensive manufacturing process. It will also create an additional 18,500 square feet (1,720 square metres) of outfitting space in the original location.