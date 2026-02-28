Chile denies onboard care by Chinese medical ship as US pressure mounts

Chile denied permission for a Chinese hospital ship to provide medical services onboard, saying the vessel lacked authorisation to treat local residents, a decision that came amid heightened pressure from the US over a proposed undersea cable project.

The medical ship Silk Road Ark is currently on a voyage to about a dozen countries and arrived in waters off the Chilean port city of Valparaiso on Wednesday.

Chile's Ministry of Health said through its regional office that it had been reviewing a request made through the foreign ministry at the end of 2025 that the ship offer medical services aboard for local people, but would not grant authorisation.