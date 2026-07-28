Drills to focus on keeping Taiwan supplied in event of Chinese blockade

Taiwan will test relocating weapons production lines and converting civilian factories for military use in annual drills next month, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, aiming to sustain combat operations if Chinese attacks hit supply hubs.

The exercise, part of the annual Han Kuang war games from August 5 to 14, will simulate China using routine military drills to conceal preparations for a full invasion of Taiwan, prompting the island's armed forces to immediately raise combat readiness and conduct rapid-response drills.

The drill will test whether Taiwan can disperse industrial production while maintaining output needed to support its armed forces in a conflict, according to the ministry's planning outline.