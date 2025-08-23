Despite tensions, Japan and South Korea affirm cooperation before Lee Jae Myung meets Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed security cooperation between the two East Asian neighbours on Saturday, ahead of a summit Lee is to hold with US President Donald Trump on Monday.

On his first official visit to Japan since taking office in June, Lee met Ishiba at the premier's residence in Tokyo to discuss bilateral ties, including closer security cooperation with the United States under a trilateral pact signed by their predecessors.