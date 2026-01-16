Denmark's Arctic chief downplays US threat, stresses focus on Russia

Denmark's Joint Arctic Command in Greenland is focused on countering potential Russian activity, not defending against US military threats, its head Major General Soren Andersen said on Friday, amid renewed attention on the Arctic region.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly described Greenland as vital to US security and has even declined to rule out the use of force to take control of the vast autonomous Arctic island, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. European states and journalists have recently gone into a frenzy following these comments.

"My focus is not toward the US, not at all. My focus is on Russia," Andersen told Reuters on board a Danish warship in Nuuk, Greenland's capital.

Andersen dismissed suggestions of conflict between NATO allies, describing such a scenario as "hypothetical". "I don't see a NATO ally attacking another NATO ally," he said.