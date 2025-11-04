Cyprus mulls Mideast security grouping modelled on NATO, OSCE

"If you like, a sort of NATO or a sort of OSCE of the Middle East, that would underline the benefits of promoting regional cooperation," Christodoulides told a conference in Nicosia.

While NATO is a Western military alliance, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is the successor to a body set up during the Cold War for the east and west to engage with each other.

Christodoulides said Cyprus was ready to spearhead the initiative, positioning itself as a diplomatic bridge between Europe and its southern neighbours.