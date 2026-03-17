Cuba partially restores power amid US oil blockade

Cuba has reconnected much of its electrical grid and brought online its largest oil-fired power plant, energy officials said on Tuesday, one day after a nationwide blackout left 10 million people in the dark amid a US move to choke off the island's fuel supply.

US President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against the communist-run island overnight, saying he could do anything he wanted with Cuba.

A US State Department official blamed the Cuban Government for the grid collapse, calling blackouts a, "symptom of the failing regime's incompetence." Cuba has yet to say what caused Monday's nationwide grid failure, the first such collapse since the United States cut off Cuba's oil supply from Venezuela and threatened to slap tariffs on countries that ship fuel to the island nation.