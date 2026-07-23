Chinese live-fire exercises underway as it targets Taiwan Strait

China began two days of live-fire drills from Thursday in some parts of the Taiwan Strait near the shores of its southeastern province of Fujian.

The news comes a day after talks between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on a range of issues, including democratically governed Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

The drills will run from 06:00 to 18:00 (22:00 GMT to 10:00 GMT) each day around Dongshan Island, bordering the province of Guangdong, maritime authorities said in a notice.

Taiwan's foreign ministry on Thursday condemned China's actions and called on Beijing to exercise "rational self-restraint" and, "immediately cease its military provocations and grey-zone intrusions."