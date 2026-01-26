China/Philippine South China Sea spat escalates with public war of words

The Philippine foreign ministry said on Monday it had made "firm representations" to China's embassy and its ambassador in Manila over what it described as an "escalation of public exchanges" between them and Philippine officials over disputes in the South China Sea.

The Chinese embassy and officials in Manila have stepped up their rhetoric in recent weeks, with the former criticising the Philippines' coast guard spokesperson and its lawmakers. Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro told Reuters last week that differences between states are best handled through diplomacy, not public exchanges.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Philippine foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday that it backed statements by Philippine officials, saying they were part of their mandate to uphold the country's sovereignty and sovereign rights. At the same time, the ministry called for "sober, professional and respectful exchanges in the public sphere."