China holds flag-raising near disputed South China Sea atoll

China's coast guard held a National Day flag-raising ceremony on a ship in the waters off the disputed Scarborough Shoal, vowing to "stand guard" over the atoll, a major flashpoint for diplomatic flare-ups and maritime clashes with the Philippines.

Both countries claim the triangular feature in the busy waterway of the South China Sea, but it is effectively under Beijing's control. In September, China infuriated Manila with a plan to set up a "national" nature reserve there.