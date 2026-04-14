Britain and France eye Iran sanctions if Strait of Hormuz remains shut

Discussion led by Britain and France of steps to open the Strait of Hormuz will include possible financial sanctions on Iran if it keeps the waterway blocked, and steps to work with industry to resume shipping, a source said on Tuesday.

Paris and London, who have sought to take leadership of the initiative after previous military and political meetings, are seeking to show their willingness to play a role in restoring freedom of navigation once the conflict ends.

The offices of France's President Emmanuel Macron and controversial British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday they would co-chair a video conference on Friday of some 40 countries that are willing to contribute to the multilateral mission.