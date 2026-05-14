BRICS nations split over Iranian demands for US-Israeli condemnation

Iran's foreign minister urged BRICS nations on Thursday to condemn what he called violations of international law by the United States and Israel, including ,"their illegal aggression against Iran".

His remarks at a two-day meeting in New Delhi underscore divisions within the expanded BRICS bloc, as the US-Israeli war in Iran casts a shadow over the gathering of foreign ministers. The group now includes regional rivals Iran and the United Arab Emirates, complicating efforts to forge a unified position on the conflict.

Abbas Araqchi criticised Washington, describing the war as, "illegal expansionism and warmongering," and said Iran remained open to diplomacy while being ready to defend itself, "with all available means."

"Iran therefore calls upon BRICS member states and all responsible members of the international community to explicitly condemn violations of international law by the United States and Israel," he said.