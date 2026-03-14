Booming Taiwan can well afford more military spending, president says

Taiwan can well afford a $40 billion special defence budget given its booming economy, President Lai Ching-te said on Saturday, citing a US emphasis on collective burden-sharing.

Lai's proposed spending, which he says is needed to better face a rising threat from China, has been bogged down in parliament, where the opposition, which has a majority of seats, complains that the plans are unclear and says it cannot sign "blank cheques".

Marking the 30th anniversary of Taiwan's first direct presidential election, when China fired missiles into the waters around the island hoping to influence the result, Lai said in a speech that his government was determined to defend Taiwan and its hard-won democratic system.