Black Sea shipping safety, Russia-Ukraine peace talks on agenda for Turkish FM's Moscow trip

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will repeat Turkey's offer to host talks between Russia and Ukraine on a visit to Moscow this week at which he will also discuss Black Sea shipping safety and the South Caucasus, a diplomatic source said on Monday.

The visit on Tuesday and Wednesday comes ahead of Turkey hosting a NATO summit on July 7-8, and after Kyiv asked Ankara in April to mediate by hosting a leaders' level meeting. Turkey has maintained cordial ties with Moscow and Kyiv since Russia's invasion in 2022.

The Turkish source said Fidan would meet Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and later meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.