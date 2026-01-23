Bid to hamstring Trump's Venezuela war powers fails in US House

US House of Representatives Republicans narrowly defeated a resolution on Thursday that would have barred President Donald Trump from further military action in Venezuela without the authorization of Congress, days after a similar measure failed in the Senate.

The House voted 215 to 215, a tie that defeated the resolution which, "directs the president to remove United States Armed Forces from Venezuela, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific statutory authorization for use of military force."

The vote was largely along party lines in the narrowly divided chamber, where Trump's Republicans have a 218 to 213 majority. Every Republican except Don Bacon of Nebraska and Thomas Massie of Kentucky voted against the resolution. Every Democrat voted in favor.