Beleaguered Iran says it will not accept "maximalist" US demands as Pakistan pursues peace

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi laid out the Iranian regime's demands and its reservations about US positions on Saturday as Pakistan made a new push to end a war that has shaken global energy markets.

After holding talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other top officials, Araqchi and his delegation flew out of Pakistan's capital Islamabad with a military jet escort, government sources said. Details of the talks were scant. The White House had earlier said President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would travel to Islamabad on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if or when Araqchi would return to Pakistan. Iran has previously ruled out a new round of direct talks with the United States.

Washington and Tehran are at an impasse as Iran has largely closed the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, while the US blocks Iran's oil exports.