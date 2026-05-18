Baltic Sea security brings non-EU Norway into bloc's strategy group

Norway said on Monday it has joined the European Union's Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region (EUSBSR), which aims to co-ordinate work around common challenges, including security aspects.

Norway, a non-EU country, will join existing members Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in the EUSBSR.

"Membership will strengthen Norway's co-operation with the EU in a region that has become central to European and Norwegian security," said Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide.