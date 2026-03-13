ASEAN ministers call for end to Middle East war as regional economic costs climb

ASEAN foreign and economic ministers on Friday called for an immediate halt to the war in the Middle East, and said the effects of surging oil prices and disrupted trade are already hitting Southeast Asia's economies.

Several members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have begun rolling out measures to counter the economic impact, with governments moving quickly to conserve energy, stabilise domestic markets and protect vulnerable sectors such as tourism.

"We expressed serious concern over the situation in the Middle East and its impacts in the region, and emphasised the importance of the immediate cessation of hostilities," Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro told a press conference after a special meeting on the crisis, adding that ASEAN called on all parties to exercise the utmost self-restraint.