Admiral: Survivors of US military strike in Caribbean were legitimate targets for second attack

A US military commander is expected to tell lawmakers on Thursday that survivors of a military strike in the Caribbean were legitimate targets for a second attack because their vessel was still believed to contain illegal narcotics, a US official told Reuters.

On September 2, the US military carried out a strike in the Caribbean which killed 11 suspected drug traffickers.

Officials have said that the US military carried out a second strike against the vessel, which has raised questions about the legality of the operation.