Wuhu Shipyard begins construction of new China-Korea ferry

The ferry has a deadweight tonnage of 6,800 tonnes, a total lane length of 2,330 metres, and a rated passenger capacity of 748 people, with 181 cabins. It is designed to transport passengers while also carrying a variety of freight, including cars, trucks, and containers. The vessel will have a service speed of 20 knots and a range of 4,500 nautical miles (8,334 kilometres).

According to the builder, the ship's design adheres to the latest international standards for safe return to port and damage stability. Its technical equipment includes a power configuration of dual medium-speed main engines, dual adjustable propellers, and dual flap rudders. The vessel will also be fitted with a bow thruster, fin stabilisers, an anti-roll water tank, and a vertical evacuation system.