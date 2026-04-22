Viking Line cites challenging market conditions for €18.8m Q1 loss

Finnish transport company Viking Line has published its interim financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
In Q1 2026, Viking Line posted sales amounting to €84.6 million (US$99.4 million) compared to €87.3 million (US$103 million) in the same period last year. Other operating revenue in Q1 2026 totalled €200,000 (US$230,000) compared to €400,000 (US$470,000) in Q1 2025.
Operating loss in Q1 2026 totalled €18.8 million (US$22.1 million) compared to an operating loss of €18 million (US$21 million) in Q1 2025.
The board of Viking Line has previously assessed that profit before tax for 2026 would be in line with or slightly better than in 2025. In light of the increased volatility in energy prices and related costs, the board said it considers that these outlooks are no longer applicable.
The heightened uncertainty regarding cost levels and the market environment means that the board is currently not providing any forecast for the full-year result for 2026.
"Viking Line reports an improved result for the first quarter despite a continued challenging market environment, an unusually severe ice winter, and an external environment that has a negative impact on energy prices," said Viking Line President and CEO Marcus Risberg. "Passenger volumes were in line with the previous year, while cargo volumes decreased slightly."
Risberg added that the quarter was characterised by continued subdued demand. Market developments were influenced by the macroeconomic situation, cautious consumer behaviour, and ongoing pressure on household purchasing power. Passenger volumes were maintained at last year’s levels, while the cargo segment performed somewhat weaker.
"Recent developments underscore how quickly conditions in our world can change, with geopolitical tensions such as the war in Ukraine and increased unrest in the Middle East. Combined with rising fuel prices, more restrained demand, and an economic climate that continues to impact purchasing power, this creates a challenging operating environment.
"Against this backdrop, operational flexibility and financial discipline become even more important. We assume that a more dynamic global situation will persist."