Viking Line cites challenging market conditions for €18.8m Q1 loss

The board of Viking Line has previously assessed that profit before tax for 2026 would be in line with or slightly better than in 2025. In light of the increased volatility in energy prices and related costs, the board said it considers that these outlooks are no longer applicable.

The heightened uncertainty regarding cost levels and the market environment means that the board is currently not providing any forecast for the full-year result for 2026.

"Viking Line reports an improved result for the first quarter despite a continued challenging market environment, an unusually severe ice winter, and an external environment that has a negative impact on energy prices," said Viking Line President and CEO Marcus Risberg. "Passenger volumes were in line with the previous year, while cargo volumes decreased slightly."