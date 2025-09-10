Viking Line carries nearly 1.8m passengers during summer season

Peter Hellgren, Viking Line’s Deputy CEO, stated that the summer met the company's expectations and that he was satisfied with the passenger volumes on all routes.

He noted that while cold weather in the early summer affected the figures, a heatwave in July led many people to book a trip. He also highlighted that traffic on the Estonian route continued to grow despite increased competition.

The company also noted a trend of the summer season extending into August due to an increase in international travellers, with the fastest growth seen in the number of Chinese tourists, and that the company’s customer satisfaction scores for the summer season also reached their highest level ever.