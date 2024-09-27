VESSEL REVIEW | Zhouqiao 7 – New Ro-Pax to serve inter-island routes in China's Zhejiang province
China's Zhejiang Kailing Shipyard recently handed over a new Ro-Pax ferry to local operator Shengsi Tongzhou Passenger Steamship. Zhouqiao 7 (舟桥7) will serve the inter-island passenger routes within the Shengsi Archipelago in Zhejiang province.
Transport capacity ideal for short inter-island trips
Designed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in compliance with China Classification Society rules, the newbuild has an LOA of 83.98 metres (275.5 feet), a beam of 15.5 metres (50.9 feet), a design draught of 3.5 metres (11 feet), a depth of 5.5 metres (18 feet), a gross tonnage of 3,919, and space for 466 passengers and 30 cars.
Two 2,427kW (3,255hp) diesel engines will deliver a service speed of approximately 16 knots. Navigation can be done safely even under Beaufort Force nine wind conditions, thus providing the ferry with an even greater operating window.
Enhanced amenities and safety features
The vehicle deck is fitted with a fixed firefighting system that can also extinguish fires originating from cars powered by lithium batteries. The passenger spaces meanwhile include barrier-free cabins and two barrier-free lifts to ensure access for elderly travellers and those with limited mobility.
The ferry has a selection of cabins such as business class and economy seating areas with greater legroom compared to the spaces on earlier vessels, a VIP cabin, and 18 sleeper cabins. Other facilities include toilets and a refreshments kiosk adjacent to the economy seating area. All onboard spaces are kept comfortable with the aid of air conditioning.