VESSEL REVIEW | Zhouqiao 7 – New Ro-Pax to serve inter-island routes in China's Zhejiang province

Designed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in compliance with China Classification Society rules, the newbuild has an LOA of 83.98 metres (275.5 feet), a beam of 15.5 metres (50.9 feet), a design draught of 3.5 metres (11 feet), a depth of 5.5 metres (18 feet), a gross tonnage of 3,919, and space for 466 passengers and 30 cars.

Two 2,427kW (3,255hp) diesel engines will deliver a service speed of approximately 16 knots. Navigation can be done safely even under Beaufort Force nine wind conditions, thus providing the ferry with an even greater operating window.