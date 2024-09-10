VESSEL REVIEW | Varsovia – Large Ro-Pax for Polferries' Baltic Sea service

Designed by NAOS Ship and Boat Design of Spain in compliance with RINA class rules, the Cyprus-flagged Varsovia has a length of 216 metres (709 feet), a beam of 28 metres (92 feet), a design draught of 6.7 metres (22 feet), a depth of 9.6 metres (31 feet), a deadweight tonnage of approximately 8,200, and a gross tonnage of 41,878.

The newbuild is the longest vessel in the Polferries fleet and a slightly longer variant of a series of NAOS-designed ferries that also includes the 2023-built A Galeotta, which is in operation with Corsica Linea of France.