VESSEL REVIEW | Varsovia – Large Ro-Pax for Polferries' Baltic Sea service
Polish state-owned vessel operator Polish Baltic Shipping Company (Polferries) recently took delivery of a new Ro-Pax ferry built by Italian shipyard Cantiere Navale Visentini.
Designed by NAOS Ship and Boat Design of Spain in compliance with RINA class rules, the Cyprus-flagged Varsovia has a length of 216 metres (709 feet), a beam of 28 metres (92 feet), a design draught of 6.7 metres (22 feet), a depth of 9.6 metres (31 feet), a deadweight tonnage of approximately 8,200, and a gross tonnage of 41,878.
The newbuild is the longest vessel in the Polferries fleet and a slightly longer variant of a series of NAOS-designed ferries that also includes the 2023-built A Galeotta, which is in operation with Corsica Linea of France.
Low-emission propulsion
There is space for 920 passengers in 230 four-person cabins plus up to 2,940 lane metres of freight, or the equivalent volume of 150 lorries and 200 cars. The passenger areas also have 107 airline-style reclining seats.
The vessel is crewed by 24 personnel and power is provided by two 11,580kW (15,530hp) dual-fuel engines driving controllable-pitch propellers to deliver speeds of up to 24 knots at 85 per cent MCR. The engines will run primarily on LNG but are also designed to operate on diesel.
Vehicle freight layout configured for enhanced efficiency
Also fitted are two 2,000ekW auxiliary diesel engines, a 1,600kW dual-fuel generator, two 1,800kW bow thrusters, and two 2,000ekW shaft generators. The hull shape is optimised to help further reduce emissions of CO2 and other pollutants.
The vehicles will be kept on five decks with the highest of these decks having access to and from the passenger spaces. Access between the vehicles decks is via ramps with anti-slip surfaces, while loading and unloading of vehicles will be done via a stern ramp on deck three.
The vehicle decks are laid out depending on their intended cargo. The lower and upper car decks each have 112 lane metres for passenger-driven cars while the lower, main, and upper holds have 327, 1,257, and 1,193 lane metres, respectively, for trailers.
In addition to the passenger cabins, the onboard accommodation spaces include a restaurant, a bar, a shop, entertainment areas, and 57 crew cabins. The interiors have wifi internet connectivity and multiple CCTV cameras.
Polferries will operate Varsovia between Świnoujście in Poland and Ystad in Sweden via the Baltic Sea. It commenced sailings on this route at the end of July 2024.
Although the ferry will be operated by Polferries, ownership will remain with builder Cantiere Navale Visentini. After the first six years of the 10-year charter period, Polferries has the option to purchase the vessel, if it so wishes.