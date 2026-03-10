VESSEL REVIEW | Vargsund – Electric Ro-Pax ferry for operation on Norwegian Arctic routes
Norwegian shipbuilder Oma Baatbyggeri recently handed over a new electric Ro-Pax ferry to local transport company Torghatten.
Vargsund is the first vessel in a series of two double-ended catamaran ferries ordered by Torghatten from the same builder in August 2024. Seiland, the second vessel in the series, is scheduled for delivery before the end of March 2026.
The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, a length of 49 metres (160 feet), a beam of 13 metres (43 feet), a draught of only 1.7 metres (5.6 feet), a depth of 3.8 metres (12 feet), a gross tonnage of 497, and space for 95 passengers and 28 vehicles. Power is provided by a hybrid electric setup of a Corvus Energy battery pack driving Ramme electric motors connected to ZF thrusters with diesel generators serving as backup.
Interiors laid out to accommodate disabled passengers
The overall design guarantees enhanced seaworthiness while the interiors are laid out to assist passengers with disabilities. There are also specialised colour schemes to support the visually impaired, induction loop systems to assist the hearing impaired, and wide corridors with minimal thresholds to ease movement for those with physical disabilities.
The interiors also feature Ydra pumps, West Mekan furniture, and marine evacuation systems from Viking Life-Saving Equipment. All exterior surfaces are coated in Hempel paint.
Full electronics suite
BOS Power was responsible for integration of the propulsion system and various monitoring systems – including an Evolution IAS system – while Teca supplied the navigation electronics, which include X-band and S-band radars, GPS, displays, a speed log and an AIS from Furuno. The yard meanwhile installed the ventilation system.
The deck equipment consists of a Certex anchor with chain and an MB Hydraulikk anchor winch.
Proven performance under low temperatures
Vargsund and Seiland were built in compliance with Norwegian Ordinary Ship Register requirements. The vessels will be operated by Torghatten on the Korsfjord-Nyvoll and Klokkarøy-Kjerringholmen ferry routes in Finnmark County in the Norwegian Arctic in fulfilment of a 10-year concession agreement awarded by the Finnmark County Council.
According to the European Commission, Vargsund became the world’s northernmost fully-electric car ferry when she entered service in January of this year, thus proving that battery-powered ferries can operate even under Arctic conditions. The vessel commenced operational sailings amid winter temperatures of –25 degrees Celsius, and despite the extreme cold, operations have been smooth.