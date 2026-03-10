VESSEL REVIEW | Vargsund – Electric Ro-Pax ferry for operation on Norwegian Arctic routes

Norwegian shipbuilder Oma Baatbyggeri recently handed over a new electric Ro-Pax ferry to local transport company Torghatten.

Vargsund is the first vessel in a series of two double-ended catamaran ferries ordered by Torghatten from the same builder in August 2024. Seiland, the second vessel in the series, is scheduled for delivery before the end of March 2026.

The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, a length of 49 metres (160 feet), a beam of 13 metres (43 feet), a draught of only 1.7 metres (5.6 feet), a depth of 3.8 metres (12 feet), a gross tonnage of 497, and space for 95 passengers and 28 vehicles. Power is provided by a hybrid electric setup of a Corvus Energy battery pack driving Ramme electric motors connected to ZF thrusters with diesel generators serving as backup.