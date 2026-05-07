VESSEL REVIEW | Ruxin 1 – Coastal ferry to serve China's Changzhi-Liuheng route

The interiors include modern spaces with specialised lifts for passengers with reduced mobility as well as those travelling with large baggage.

The main cabin has large windows to provide passengers with unobstructed views of the outside and to allow as much natural light as possible into the interiors during daytime, thus reducing dependence on interior lighting and minimising energy consumption.

Also inside the main cabin are leather seats that have ample spaces in between to permit ease of movement. Other onboard facilities include toilets and a kiosk that sells refreshments.