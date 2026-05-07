VESSEL REVIEW | Ruxin 1 – Coastal ferry to serve China's Changzhi-Liuheng route
China State Shipbuilding Corporation, through its subsidiary Wuxi Oriental Shipbuilding Research High Performance Ship Engineering, has completed construction of a new Ro-Pax ferry.
Designed by Zhejiang Xinhai Ship Design and Research Institute, Ruxin 1 (如心1) has an LOA of 67 metres (210 feet), a beam of 15.5 metres (50.9 feet), a draught of 3.2 metres (10 feet), a depth of 4.65 metres (15.3 feet), a gross tonnage of 2,890, and a capacity of 356 passengers on two decks plus up to 24 five-ton vehicles.
Hull design guaranteeing efficient navigation in mild to moderate conditions
The vessel adopts a low-resistance hull form optimised via CFD simulation. Two main engines drive propellers while anti-vortex fins help improve manoeuvrability and efficiency even amid strong winds and waves.
Large, well-lit onboard spaces for greater passenger comfort
The interiors include modern spaces with specialised lifts for passengers with reduced mobility as well as those travelling with large baggage.
The main cabin has large windows to provide passengers with unobstructed views of the outside and to allow as much natural light as possible into the interiors during daytime, thus reducing dependence on interior lighting and minimising energy consumption.
Also inside the main cabin are leather seats that have ample spaces in between to permit ease of movement. Other onboard facilities include toilets and a kiosk that sells refreshments.
The paint used on the vessel has improved corrosion resistance and provides electrochemical protection.
Ruxin 1 has already commenced operational sailings. She is now serving the route between the cities of Changzhi and Liuheng, which has a one-way crossing time of approximately 70 minutes.