VESSEL REVIEW | Norddalsfjord & Sunnylvsfjord – New battery hybrid ferries to serve Fjord1's western routes
Norwegian operator Fjord1 recently took delivery of two new Ro-Pax ferries in a series built to a design by HAV Design. Classed by DNV, Norddalsfjord and Sunnylvsfjord are both double-ended ferries that will run mainly on battery power in compliance with Norwegian regulations in force in some of the country’s environmentally sensitive maritime areas.
Large capacities coupled with significant battery power
The two ferries each have an LOA of 84 metres (280 feet), a beam of 16.3 metres (53.5 feet), a draught of 3.6 metres (12 feet), a depth of 5.5 metres (18 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 500, a gross tonnage of 2,041, and space for 248 passengers and crew as well as up to 80 cars and six trucks with trailers.
Although the vessels will operate primarily in fully electric mode via Corvus Energy 2,232kWh battery packs, hybrid mode will also be available courtesy of a backup diesel-electric propulsion arrangement that includes Caterpillar C32 generators.
The propulsion setup on each ferry also includes a Brunvoll package that consists of two PU74 1,000kW azimuthing thrusters, a BruCon propulsion and thruster control system, and a BruCon Autocrossing autonomous navigation system. Brunvoll said the latter will help ensure that each vessel will be capable of a safe and predictable transit between docks with the most energy-efficient speed profile possible.
Seam provided the vessels’ switchboards, transformers, integrated automation systems, and power management systems. The two ferries batteries’ have fast charging capability via a Zinus DC shore power connection that may be used at the same time as the disembarkation of passengers. Adria Winch supplied the mooring winches of each vessel while Palfinger Marine provided MOB boats that are launched into and recovered from the water via dedicated davits.
Comfortable onboard environment
The interior spaces are kept comfortable by a Teknotherm HVAC while design work on the spaces themselves was undertaken by Harmony Marine Solutions and Vestnes. Zenitel supplied an electronics package with a PA system, an intercom, and CCTV cameras and Furuno provided the navigation and communications electronics.
The facilities on each ferry also include a self-service refreshments kiosk while lighting was supplied by Glamox and Hempel paints were used for the surfaces. Also fitted are Eltorque actuators and toilet facilities from Jets.
Norddalsfjord and Sunnylvsfjord will be operated on Fjord1’s neighbouring routes of Eidsdal-Linge and Stranda-Liabygda, respectively, in Møre og Romsdal county in Western Norway. Norddalsfjord will replace the company’s 1979-built Geiranger while Sunnylvsfjord will replace a 2002-built vessel currently serving these two routes.