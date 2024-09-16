VESSEL REVIEW | Norddalsfjord & Sunnylvsfjord – New battery hybrid ferries to serve Fjord1's western routes

Large capacities coupled with significant battery power

The two ferries each have an LOA of 84 metres (280 feet), a beam of 16.3 metres (53.5 feet), a draught of 3.6 metres (12 feet), a depth of 5.5 metres (18 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 500, a gross tonnage of 2,041, and space for 248 passengers and crew as well as up to 80 cars and six trucks with trailers.

Although the vessels will operate primarily in fully electric mode via Corvus Energy 2,232kWh battery packs, hybrid mode will also be available courtesy of a backup diesel-electric propulsion arrangement that includes Caterpillar C32 generators.