VESSEL REVIEW | Ningtailun – Chinese vehicle ferry with secondary hazardous goods transport role

Chinese shipping company the Zhoushan Strait Ferry Group has taken delivery of a new Ro-Pax ferry built by Zhejiang Kailing Shipyard.

Ningtailun (宁泰轮) will be operated primarily in the northern waters of the city of Zhoushan in Zhejiang province. Although built primarily for the transport of passengers and vehicles, the ferry is also configured for carrying hazardous chemicals.

Considerable capacity for cross-strait sailings

The newbuild has all-steel construction an LOA of 63.49 metres (208.3 feet), a beam of 15 metres (49 feet), a draught of 3.2 metres (10 feet) at full load displacement, a depth of 4.9 metres (16 feet), a deadweight of 500, a gross tonnage of 1,665, and a crew complement of 20. The navigation electronics include two radars.