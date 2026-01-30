VESSEL REVIEW | Ningtailun – Chinese vehicle ferry with secondary hazardous goods transport role
Chinese shipping company the Zhoushan Strait Ferry Group has taken delivery of a new Ro-Pax ferry built by Zhejiang Kailing Shipyard.
Ningtailun (宁泰轮) will be operated primarily in the northern waters of the city of Zhoushan in Zhejiang province. Although built primarily for the transport of passengers and vehicles, the ferry is also configured for carrying hazardous chemicals.
Considerable capacity for cross-strait sailings
The newbuild has all-steel construction an LOA of 63.49 metres (208.3 feet), a beam of 15 metres (49 feet), a draught of 3.2 metres (10 feet) at full load displacement, a depth of 4.9 metres (16 feet), a deadweight of 500, a gross tonnage of 1,665, and a crew complement of 20. The navigation electronics include two radars.
The main deck will accommodate vehicles while passengers will be housed in the upper deck. The superstructure itself is placed well forward to provide the bridge crew with improved visibility ahead during transits and manoeuvring in port.
Loading and unloading of vehicles will be done via bow and stern ramps.
Efficiency-enhancing design to help maximise availability
The propulsion arrangement consists of two main engines driving propellers to deliver a service speed of 14 knots. The vessel utilises an optimised hull form to help reduce drag, thus ensuring reduced fuel consumption and emissions over the same sailing distances.
Ningtailun's design also guarantees improved stability even when executing turns. Because the vessel is more stable, the risk of accidents caused by unintended cargo shifting during transit will be significantly reduced.