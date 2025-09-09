VESSEL REVIEW | Long Island – Ferry to serve Connecticut-New York daily route

Satisfying transport requirements even during peak periods

Long Island joins two other vessels in the fleet: the 1999-built PT Barnum and the 2003-built Grand Republic, both also constructed by ESG. According to the owner, the addition of the new ferry – the fourth overall vessel to join its active fleet and the company’s second vessel to bear the name Long Island – will enable a consistent three-vessel schedule during peak travel periods.

Having a fourth vessel means three will be in operation at any given time even if one needs to be temporarily taken off the route for maintenance and repairs.

Fred Hall, Vice President and General Manager of the Bridgeport and Port Jefferson Steamboat Company, said that the availability of a fourth vessel means it can be assigned to serve private charters and excursions while the other three continue to operate on the daily route.