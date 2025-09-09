VESSEL REVIEW | Long Island – Ferry to serve Connecticut-New York daily route
The Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) of Panama City, Florida, has delivered a newly constructed passenger and car ferry, to the Bridgeport and Port Jefferson Steamboat Company, a subsidiary of McAllister Towing and Transportation.
Long Island was designed by Braintree, Massachusetts-based Gilbert Associates to provide seamless transportation between Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Port Jefferson, New York, across a 15-mile (24-kilometre) route in Long Island Sound. Key features of the ferry include US EPA Tier IV-compliant main diesel engines, increased crew capacity, facilities for passengers travelling with pets, and an upgraded furnishings package.
Versatile propulsion arrangement
Long Island has a length of 302 feet (92 metres), a beam of 52 feet (16 metres), and space for 1,000 passengers and 124 cars. Alternately, the vehicle load may include cars and up to six trucks.
Power is provided by two EMD 12 ME 23B engines that each produce 3,000 hp (2,000 kW) at 900 rpm and drive fixed-pitch propellers via Reintjes WAF 3445 gearboxes. This configuration will enable the ferry to achieve a top speed of 17 knots, thus ensuring a one-way travel time of one hour and 15 minutes between Bridgeport and Port Jefferson.
The onboard systems draw power from two John Deere 6135 AFM85 generators that each produce 300 kW at 1,800 rpm. Another two John Deere 6135s supply power to the ferry’s two Berg MTT113 bow thrusters via Reintjes WVS 234 gearboxes to provide additional lateral manoeuvrability during berthing, unberthing, and navigating through narrow port waters.
The propulsion setup also includes a Jastram steering system.
Satisfying transport requirements even during peak periods
Long Island joins two other vessels in the fleet: the 1999-built PT Barnum and the 2003-built Grand Republic, both also constructed by ESG. According to the owner, the addition of the new ferry – the fourth overall vessel to join its active fleet and the company’s second vessel to bear the name Long Island – will enable a consistent three-vessel schedule during peak travel periods.
Having a fourth vessel means three will be in operation at any given time even if one needs to be temporarily taken off the route for maintenance and repairs.
Fred Hall, Vice President and General Manager of the Bridgeport and Port Jefferson Steamboat Company, said that the availability of a fourth vessel means it can be assigned to serve private charters and excursions while the other three continue to operate on the daily route.