VESSEL REVIEW | Jazirat Dalma & Al Dhannah – Fast catamaran ferries to serve Dalma Island in Western UAE
Two new aluminium-hulled, high-speed Ro-Pax ferries were recently handed over to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport of Abu Dhabi, as part of an effort to bolster maritime traffic in the UAE’s western region.
The ferries have successfully completed sea trials and are now being operated by ITC on the 42-kilometre (26-mile) route between Dalma Island and the Jebel Dhannah ferry terminal on the UAE mainland. Dalma Island, a key hub for the UAE's oil and gas sector with a population of just over 5,000, has always relied on ferries to connect its residents to the mainland.
Designed for extreme Middle East conditions
The 56- by 14.5-metre (180- by 47.6-foot) catamaran vessels have been named Jazirat Dalma and Al Dhannah and were designed specifically for extreme temperatures and sandy conditions in the Arabian Gulf.
The aluminium construction not only reduces weight for enhanced performance, but also helps improve resistance to corrosion from saltwater, thus ensuring a service life of 20 years with minimal maintenance.
Each ferry is crewed by 10 people and can transport up to 192 passengers and 25 vehicles at a top speed of 39 knots or a service speed of 35 knots. A shallow draught of only 1.9 metres (6.2 feet) ensures access to Dalma Island’s main port without compromising each ferry’s structural integrity.
The vessels’ sleek catamaran hulls produce less drag and offer greater stability and manoeuvrability than traditional hull geometry, allowing for a more comfortable voyage for passengers. The aluminium hulls can also enable higher speeds compared to heavier steel-hull vessels.
Ample selection of amenities for passengers and crew
Each catamaran boasts a spacious, air-conditioned passenger deck that provides comfortable seating for up to 185 passengers, space for an additional seven wheelchair passengers, and two large viewing areas at the bow and the stern.
Also on each ferry are a VIP room for eight passengers, two cafés, five toilets, and a play area for children. Ample luggage and cargo spaces have also been included throughout both the passenger and vehicle decks, which are connected via an onboard lift.
Each vessel is powered by four MTU 16V4000 M65L 2,560kW (3,430hp) engines driving Kongsberg Kamewa S71-4 waterjets.
Fuel is fed from tanks with a total capacity of 7,000 litres (1,500 gallons) while freshwater and blackwater tank capacities are 5,000 litres (1,100 gallons) and 3,000 litres (660 gallons), respectively.
The vessels’ vehicle decks have been designed for operational efficiency and allow for fast loading and unloading. The elevated wheelhouse provides each vessel’s captain with unobstructed lines of sight while the bridge deck also features a mess and toilets for the 10-strong crew.
Jazirat Dalma and Al Dhannah were built in compliance with Panama flag state rules and the requirements of classification societies Bureau Veritas and Tasneef. The ferries will each sail on two daily round trips on the Dalma Island-Jebel Dhannah route.