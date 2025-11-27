VESSEL REVIEW | Jazirat Dalma & Al Dhannah – Fast catamaran ferries to serve Dalma Island in Western UAE

Two new aluminium-hulled, high-speed Ro-Pax ferries were recently handed over to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport of Abu Dhabi, as part of an effort to bolster maritime traffic in the UAE’s western region.

The ferries have successfully completed sea trials and are now being operated by ITC on the 42-kilometre (26-mile) route between Dalma Island and the Jebel Dhannah ferry terminal on the UAE mainland. Dalma Island, a key hub for the UAE's oil and gas sector with a population of just over 5,000, has always relied on ferries to connect its residents to the mainland.