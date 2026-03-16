VESSEL REVIEW | Jantar Unity – Hybrid LNG-powered ferry for overnight Baltic Sea trips between Poland and Sweden
PolSca Baltic Ferries, a joint venture company formed by Polish transport operators Polferries and Polska Żegluga Morska (PZM), has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new Ro-Pax ferry built by local company Remontowa Shiprepair Yard.
The Cyprus-registered Jantar Unity was designed by Remontowa Marine Design and Consulting in compliance with DNV class requirements. She is already being operated by PZM subsidiary Unity Line along the Baltic Sea ferry route (a one-way travel time of six and a half hours) between Świnoujście and the ports of Trelleborg and Ystad in Sweden.
Significant transport capacities
The newbuild has a length of 195.6 metres (641.7 feet), a beam of 32.2 metres (106 feet), a draught of 6.3 metres (21 feet), a depth of 9.5 metres (31 feet), a deadweight of 9,332, a gross tonnage of 47,626, and a crew of 50.
Up to 400 passengers and approximately 4,100 lane metres of freight – which can include 200 semi-trailers – distributed across multiple decks can be carried on each voyage. Loading and unloading of freight are done via two bow and two stern ramps.
Advanced systems permitting safe navigation under a range of weather conditions
Power is provided by a hybrid propulsion system consisting of four IMO Tier III dual-fuel main engines that can run on either diesel or LNG.
The propulsion setup also includes a battery pack, electric motors, 2.5MW bow thrusters, and two ABB 7.5MW azimuthing podded thrusters and can deliver a maximum speed of 19 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots. Hybrid mode will be utilised for low-speed navigation and transits within port waters because of its lower emissions.
The podded thrusters work in conjunction with advanced anti-roll systems to ensure improved manoeuvrability, enhanced stability and better response to waves, even in demanding weather conditions.
A shore power connection is also available to permit the ferry to plug in to the local grid when at berth, thus ensuring adequate electrical supply for the hotel load without having to rely on onboard generators.
The ferry is fitted with safe return to port systems, with the battery able to supply up to 15 minutes of emergency propulsive power in the event of main engine failure. Her hull design helps minimise noise and vibrations, allowing for increased comfort during overnight transits in the Baltic Sea.
Comprehensive selection of amenities
The accommodation meanwhile includes hotel-style cabins, shops, a children’s play area, restaurants, bars, a passenger area with 75 airline-style reclining seats, and viewing areas.
The passenger cabins include 196 two-berth staterooms and four staterooms that have been laid out to ensure improved access for passengers with reduced mobility.
A modern air-conditioning system with heat recovery guarantees fresh air and a pleasant indoor climate throughout the year.
Two other ferries from the same series will be handed over to PolSca by 2027.