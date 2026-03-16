VESSEL REVIEW | Jantar Unity – Hybrid LNG-powered ferry for overnight Baltic Sea trips between Poland and Sweden

PolSca Baltic Ferries, a joint venture company formed by Polish transport operators Polferries and Polska Żegluga Morska (PZM), has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new Ro-Pax ferry built by local company Remontowa Shiprepair Yard.

The Cyprus-registered Jantar Unity was designed by Remontowa Marine Design and Consulting in compliance with DNV class requirements. She is already being operated by PZM subsidiary Unity Line along the Baltic Sea ferry route (a one-way travel time of six and a half hours) between Świnoujście and the ports of Trelleborg and Ystad in Sweden.