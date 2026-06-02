VESSEL REVIEW | Ice-capable ferry barges designed for Russian waters

Construction has been completed on two new non-self-propelled ferries that will be used for the transport of both passenger and cargo in Russian waters.

The vessels are the first two examples of the recently introduced Russian-built Project TMT.250-03 series of ferries. The vessels were designed for transporting passengers, deck cargo, and other equipment with a rear axle gable load not exceeding nine tons.

Open deck permitting assorted payloads

Each ferry has an LOA of 46.8 metres (154 feet), a beam of 8.16 metres (26.8 feet), a depth of only two metres (6.6 feet), a deadweight of 250, and a gross tonnage of 241. The open deck has space for up to 30 passengers plus various cargo.