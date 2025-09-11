VESSEL REVIEW | Harbor Charger – Hybrid ferry to serve New York City's Governors Island

New York City-based non-profit the Trust for Governors Island (TGI) recently welcomed a new hybrid diesel-electric Ro-Pax ferry to its fleet of vessels.

TGI said that the US$33 mil­lion Harbor Charger is the first hybrid-elec­tric pub­lic fer­ry in New York State and has the abil­i­ty to trav­el at speeds up to 66 per cent faster than cur­rent fer­ries.

The 180- by 62-foot (54- by 19-metre), battery-equipped Harbor Charger, which will replace TGI's 1956-built diesel-powered ferry Lt. Samuel S. Coursen, will be used to transport both residents and tourists to and from Governors Island in Manhattan. Charging infrastructure has also been put up at various points to support the ferry's daily operations.

The ferry was designed by the Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) of Seattle and built by Conrad Shipyard in Louisiana. It can transport up to 600 passengers plus 30 vehicles – or 1,200 people in passenger-only configuration – at cruising speed of between 10 and 12 knots.